Cody V. Sublett, a beloved husband, father, son, and friend, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Though he left us days prior to his 36th birthday, Cody’s impression on everyone that he met, knew, and loved was indelible and meaningful.
A U.S. Army veteran with a penchant for keeping himself busy with carpentry — “The Cadron Creek Craftsman,” will have his window stickers, irreverent TV clips, and handiwork in the community for many years to come — Cody was all Conway, through and through. He grew up in Conway and graduated from Conway High School, attended Hendrix College, and after serving his country honorably, spent his final years in his hometown plying his trade, entertaining his broad circle of friends, and advancing the cause of mental health advocacy and other causes dear to his heart.
He was the unofficial "Selfie King" of Conway, dressed for various events anywhere between stylishly and loudly, a masterful de facto observational comedian with a perfect natural deadpan, and sometimes an all-out knucklehead in the best and most endearing sense of the word. He relished the opportunities to commiserate with friends, to spend time with his beloved family, and to contribute whatever time or resources he could to those in need. When Cody knew that someone needed something, he would take it on as his personal project and run with it.
Cody snapped countless selfies with friends, doled out an untold amount of cheek-kisses to greet those he loved, and maintained his keen sense of humor, his innate kindness, and his huge heart even if his health was suffering. He built beautiful, visionary things for many, and his craftsmanship will be in the homes and workplaces of many Arkansans for years to come. Cody left his unique imprint on the world in many ways, was quick to converse about any number of topics, and advocated for those who were less fortunate. Noted in his last years for his ever-bushy beard, he left this world in a far better place than it was before he arrived, and at the center of his own world was his wife, Kelly, and two children, Presley “PK” and Keaton, and adored them unceasingly.
Left to cherish Cody's memory are his wife Kelly, daughter Presley Kate and son Keaton. Also, his parents Rick and Peggy Sublett; his siblings Pamela Cox (Justin), Jesse Sublett (Holly), Whitney Black (Brandon), Drew Cooper (Alexis), seven nieces he truly adored and Kelly Allen. He is survived also by his grandparents Vernon and Juanita Sublett; uncles Jeff Sublett and Greg Sublett (Amber), a robust extended family and a world of friends.
In lieu of flowers, Cody's family ask donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.com) for Parkinson's Research so that we may find a cure for this devastating disease.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at New Life Church in Conway, Arkansas, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
