Mrs. Colene Shettles, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. Colene was born May 11, 1947, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Bruce and Cathryn Gwin.
Mrs. Shettles enjoyed embroidery and giving away the items she made, along with mailing out Christmas and birthday cards to all her friends and loved ones.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Sisson (Pete) of Jacksonville, Arkansas; one nephew, Dan Sisson (Renee) of Austin, Arkansas; three nieces, Karen Flores (Miguel) of San Antonio, Texas, Suzie Jackson (David) of Wynne, Arkansas, Cherie Harless (Jeff) of Jacksonville, Arkansas; 11 grand nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews; and two special caregivers, Patricia McKissik and Missy Easterwood for 35 and 12 years respectively.
Mrs. Shettles is preceded in death by her late husband of 24 years, Gary Shettles.
Funeral services for Mrs. Shettles will be 11 a.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas. You may sign the online guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
