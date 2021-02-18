Curtis Dee Lawrence, 83, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 12, 2021. He was born April 1, 1937, in Centerville, Arkansas, to Curtis Doyle Lawrence and Carra Della Hankins Lawrence.
He graduated from Vilonia High School, where he played basketball, baseball, and was named best dressed. He was well known for running track, and held numerous state records.
Dee retired as a sergeant E6 first cook with the Arkansas Army National Guard. Throughout his life he had numerous jobs including laying concrete at the Little Rock Air Force Base on the runways, SAS shoe factory, and a salesman at Bill Dean Chevrolet. He grew up working with his parents in their butcher house. For 15 years he and his wife, LaVone owned and operated Hidden Valley Catfish House. The last 32 years Dee and LaVone have owned and operated D & L Catering. He was famous for his fried fish and smoked meats.
Dee was very active in his community. He was a member of the Cattleman’s Association, a revered member of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Board, a founding member of the Second Baptist Beast Feast Committee and a member of the Gideons International. He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of 51 years.
He loved going hunting for pheasant and quail with his buddies. He fished numerous years on the Crappy USA tour. He was always looking for the perfect fishing hole. He loved cheering for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Conway Wampus Cats. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, shelling pecans, wood working, and raising cattle.
He was a loving husband, daddy, papaw, brother, uncle, and friend.
Dee was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Lawrence; and son-in-law, Greg Kelley.
Dee is survived by his wife of 51 years, LaVone Blake Lawrence; children, Rebecca Kelley, Ruella Gill (Terry), Curtis Randy Lawrence (Sharon), Rita Stapleton (Rick), and Renee Stone (J.D.); grandchildren, Jessica Kelley, Matthew Kelley (Crimson), Nathan Kelley (Lainey), Lawren Schnebelen (Kyle), Drew Gill, Katlyn Stapleton, Laken Lawrence, Carter Stapleton, Addison Lawrence, Landon Stone and Savannah Stone; great-grandchildren, Noah Madrid, Mason Madrid, Nora Kelley, Rory Kelley, Adam Schnebelen, Makenzie Schnebelen, Ella Kelley, and Archer Kelley; sister, Charlotte Williams (Howard); brother, Bill Lawrence (Joy); and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Dee’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Second Baptist Church. There will be a public viewing at the church starting at 1 p.m. The family will have a private family burial.
