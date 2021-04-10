Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Gray, 63, passed away on March 31, 2021, after losing a long fought battle with cancer. She was born on June 17, 1957 in Morrilton, Arkansas.
She graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design. While having an impeccable eye for home design and decor, she also had a lifelong passion for painting. She most enjoyed watercolor and oil media. Much of her spare time was dedicated to local art galleries to aid the youth in their artistic growth as well as to spread appreciation for the arts throughout the state of Arkansas.
Cindy also had an infinite love and pride for her family. She was a beloved wife, mother to her children and “CiCi’’ to her grandchildren. She had a strong faith, an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up every room. Being an amazing self-taught cook she was also the best hostess and entertainer; a classic Southern lady. Her greatest joy was anywhere with sand, water and a great sunset. Her final days spent by the beach were filled with love and family at her home in Dauphin Island, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by parents J. D. and Imogene French as well as her loving husband of thirty years, Franklin Gray. She is survived by her son John Gray and daughter-in-law Mandy Gray of Little Rock; son Joe Gray and daughter-in-law Stephanie of Fayetteville; daughter Jessie Gray of Pensacola; grandchildren Georgia of Little Rock and Little Joe of Fayetteville; sisters Gwen Massingill, Margaret Canant, Sue Edwards and brother Ken French all of Morrilton and a host of close friends.
A small, private gathering will be held in honor of Cindy for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor her are invited to make a donation in her name to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (www.disl.edu, Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528, 251-861-2141).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.