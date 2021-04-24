Cynthia Dynice Pruett, 61, of Conway, AR peacefully passed away at her home and met her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2021.
Cindy was born on February 3, 1960, to Ted and Earline Parnell in Osceola. After Cindy graduated from Osceola High School, she studied Broadcast Journalism/Radio-TV at Arkansas State University. She went on to receive her master’s degree in Social Work at the University of Arkansas at LR. After graduation, she worked in Social Work for over 30 years. Cindy was passionate about helping others and loved what she did for a living.
In 1988, she married Rick Pruett in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Rick and Cindy went on to have one child, Courtney (Craig) Dewey and two beautiful grandchildren, Creed and Charlotte Grace.
Cindy was a lover of old hymns, Elvis, Lucy, good quotes, calling the Hogs, cracking jokes, Buddy Jewell, crab legs, good books, talk radio, all genres of music, playing the piano, and rocking her grandbabies.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Earline Parnell; her grandparents; her mother and father-in-law, and her nephew, Jake Pruett. She is survived by her husband, Rick Pruett of the home; daughter, Courtney Dewey (Craig); brother, Ronnie (Robbie) Parnell; sister Sandra (Tommy) Pruett, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Conway, AR, on April 27, 2021, at 11:00am, with visitation being held before at 10:00am.
During her time as a social worker, Cindy worked closely with the Bethlehem House in Conway. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in her honor directly to the Bethlehem House of Conway, https:// www.bethlehemhouse.net/donate#365
