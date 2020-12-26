Cynthia Lena (Leonard) Bollier, 82, of Guy, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Van Buren County, Arkansas, to the late James Alfred and Plumer Sneed Leonard. Cynthia was preceded in death by her spouse, Jimmy Bollier; her sister, Elzena; and brothers, Willard, Olen, and VM.
Cynthia was loved very much by her friends and family and will be missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family – daughters, DeAnne Bollier of Conway, Tracey Grissom (Ross Bortree) of Greenbrier, Janie Crouch (Randy) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Lisa Stacy (Lonny) of Guy; sons, Thomas Bollier (Connie), and Robert Bollier of West Columbia, SC; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, with family present from 1-2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. A Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with interment to follow at Copperas Spring Cemetery in Guy, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Drew Grissom, Tyler Stacy, Jordon Bollier, Steven Leonard, Carroll Leonard, and Jamie Leonard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Crouch, Lonny Stacy, Ross Bortree, Stuart Leonard, Todd Watkins, and Jerry Grissom.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
