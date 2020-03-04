Dale E. “Gene” Leadtka, 80, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Meriden, Kansas, to the late Tony and Hazel (Hope) Peck.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie Leadtka and brother Leonard Leadtka.
Gene was well known by many as he grew up in the Meriden/Rock Creek area. He served in the Navy and was a fine mason for many years. He will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by one daughter, Lacey (Clint) Chapman of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one son, Brandon (Tammie) Leadtka of Conway, Arkansas; and five grandchildren, Loren Chapman, Hunter Chapman, Jackson Chapman, Jacob Leadtka and Jazmyne Leadtka.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
