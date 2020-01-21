Dale Wayne Graves, 73 of Greenbrier gained his Wings, January 20, 2020. He was born December 2, 1946 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late Luke and Lucy Graves. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed cutting firewood, hunting and music. Wayne was a longtime member and Song Director for the First Baptist Church in Greenbrier. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bruce Graves and Donald Vanderberg.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Graves, children, Eddie (Marty) Emerson, Kimberly (Kelly) Morgan, Paula (Dewayne) Wilson, Timothy Wayne (Lisa) Graves, Julie Elizabeth (Brett) Jones and Jennifer (Robert) Martin, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, sisters, Judy (Richard) Sorrells and Margaret (Phillip) Burks.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church in Greenbrier Spanish Mission.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Kilgore/Lowder Cemetery in Jessieville, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier.
