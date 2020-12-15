Dan Pennington, age 73, of Mayflower passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Malvern on June 20, 1947, the son of Pete and Lorene Woodall Pennington. He was a Malvern High School graduate, United States Air Force veteran and was retired from CenterPoint Energy as operations manager.
Dan was a true outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt, making knives as a hobby but his greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles E. Pennington.
Survivors are his wife of 29 years, Kathy Loser Pennington to whom he married Sept. 28, 1991; his sons, Hunter Pennington (wife Angie) of Cave Springs, Arkansas, and Lee Pennington (wife Sarah) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kaden, Noah, Ashlynn, Faith, Peyton, Ian; and two nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 1-2 p.m. at Regency Funeral Home and graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Rockport Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Brock officiating. Pallbearers are Lee, Hunter and Kaden Pennington, Mitchell and Michael Gaither and Kenneth Brock.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Gate Church, 2136 Marlin Dr. Suite #6 Rapid City, South Dakota 57701.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneral home.com.
