Daniel Earl Hurley, 76, of Plumerville, died Saturday, Oct. 31. He was born Jan. 11th, 1944, to Cloyd Hurley and Goldie Gardner Hurley of Clinton.
A better man and father could not be found. He leaves behind many grieving loved ones. Dad felt that the measure of a man was in how hard he worked and cared for his family. And, in that, he outshined all others. He was a faithful and loving husband to my mom for almost 55 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Patsy Hurley of Plumerville; and his four children: Meg Chance of Benton, James Hurley of Plumerville, David Hurley (Tonette) of Conway, Melissa Moseley (Victor) of Guy. His two sisters are left to miss him dearly: Syble McKenzie and Opal Stevenson, both of Damascus. He had two granddaughters that he spoiled terribly: Summer Abbott (Curtis) of Cabot, and Ashley Malcome (Joshua) of Benton. Dad also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Ellie, Daniel, Aurora, Abigail, Cooper, Lydia, and Mara.
Right now, dad is fishing with his brother Darvin (Dob) who preceded him in death. They are arguing over who took whose tools. But soon as they are done, they will head home because their momma has dinner on the table.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. He will be laid to get some good rest at Marcus Hill Cemetery in Enola, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
