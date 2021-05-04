Daniel F. Eaton, 84, of Conway, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born Nov. 20, 1936, in Pine Bluff to the late Daniel F. Eaton Jr. and Mary Huselton Eaton.
Daniel attended Watson Chapel schools through ninth grade, then moved to New Mexico and graduated from Gallup High School in 1954. He moved back to Pine Bluff in 1965. Daniel was a brakeman and conductor for Cotton Belt Railroad for 33 years until his retirement in 2000. He served in the U.S. Army for four years then in the Army National Guard for 23 years. Daniel was a member of Green Meadows Baptist Church.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila Williams Eaton, whom he married Nov. 3, 1973 in Pine Bluff and who passed away Jan. 29, 2013; and sister, Virginia Ricks.
Survivors include two daughters, Gwen Styles (Stephen) of Conway and Debbie Throneberry (Mark) of White Hall; three grandchildren, Tiffany Johnston (John), Joey Styles (Valerie) and Tye Throneberry (Natalie); and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ralph Robinson and Son with Rev. Shane Dixon officiating. The service will be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences and livestreaming at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.