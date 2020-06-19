Daniel Norwood, 40, of Conway, Arkansas, left this earth, Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born April 27, 1980, in Conway, Arkansas, to Fred Norwood and Suzanne (Ross) Hazeslip. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Fred Norwood.
Daniel was a devoted son, brother and friend. He devoted his life to those he cared for. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, often while floating or fishing the Buffalo River or playing music. Daniel was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his deep baritone, his loyalty and engaging with him in heated debate.
Left to celebrate his memory is his loving family; mother and stepfather, Suzanne (Ross) Hazeslip and John Hazeslip; stepmother, Brenda Norwood; siblings, Richard (Beth) Norwood, Emily Norwood and Scott McDonald; and stepsister, Jessica (Sam) Shirley.
“A human being is a single being unique and unrepeatable.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Foundation for Addiction Research.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
