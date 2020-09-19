Daniel O. Harton passed away Sept 15 after battling Father-Time... he was 94. He was born to parents Moore and Mildred Harton of Conway, Arkansas, Sept 7, 1926.
Daniel was the only son with 3 sisters – Mildred (Micky) Poindexter, Florrie Marquette, Terry Losee. He grew up in Conway where he was surrounded by a very large family of cousins as his father was one of 11 siblings.
He graduated from Hendrix College in Conway and went on to study math and chemistry at Ohio State. He started out at the weather bureau in New Orleans and eventually in Asheville, North Carolina, where he met and married Billie Lee Taylor. He spent the bulk of the rest of his working life after settling in Norris, Tn at ORNL/Martin-Marietta as a Computer Analyst Specialist.
He is survived by his wife, Billie; son, Daniel M. Harton and his wife Carmen of Glade Spring, Virginia; and Holly Harton and Georgette Samaras of Clinton, Tennessee; and his sister, Micky. He has three grandchildren, Zeke, Josh and BJ. Also step grandchildren and way too many cousins to mention. But he was everyone’s favorite – no matter in what respect he knew them. He was an avid gardener and loved fishing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
“When we hear the birds chirping on a nearby branch, we will know it is you singing to us. When the gentle sight of the wildflowers catches our attention, we will know it is you reminding us to appreciate the simple things in life. When we feel the rain gently drumming on the tin roof, we will remember your reassuring voice letting us know to be mindful. As the morning sun breaks through each day, we will feel the warmth of your love. And will remember what you all taught us so well – that without rain flowers cannot bloom. Without life’s challenges we cannot grow strong.”
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter – 395 Belgrade Rd, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 37830
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennesee, is in charge of all arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.