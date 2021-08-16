Danny Earl Stell, 78, of the Nutter’s Chapel community in Conway, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was born July 10, 1943, in Conway to the late Joseph A. and Velma Anderson Stell. Danny was also preceded in death by his siblings, Flodene Mason, Lorene Jones, Sherry Rimmer, Maxine Stell, Bill Stell, Doyne Stell and Ray Stell.
Danny is survived by his wife, Annie Joe Stell; daughter, Dawn Webb (Russ); grandchildren, Joey, Stella and Samuel Webb; brother, Louis Stell; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Danny was a member of Second Baptist Church in Conway and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a case manager for many years for the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission and a member of United Commercial Travelers. Danny enjoyed writing poetry, spending time with his dog, Tipper, socializing at the gym and eating ice cream and milkshakes.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. Pastor Paul Hudson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hartje Cemetery in Conway.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Annette Anderson and her compassionate staff at Senior Evaluation and Counseling Center, R2R Hospice and the caregivers at Legacy at Bear Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Friends of the Faulkner County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 10380, Conway, AR 72033.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
