Danny Gene Bailey, born Aug. 4, 1928, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020.
He is survived by son Daniel and wife Teresa Bailey and son, Steven Bailey, SR, all of Vilonia. Danny is also survived by his grandchildren Steven Bailey Jr, Tristen Dixon and Victoria Bailey of Vilonia. Also granddaughters, Nikki Bailey and Alexandria Murray and numerous beloved great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to current events.
Danny was a very proud Navy Veteran, he obtained the rank of Airman in 1951 while serving overseas.
He had many job titles in the following years of his life. From the oilfields, highways, bridges, truck driving, line work at Kimberly Clark and the famous door greeter at Walmart, he was a well rounded jack of all trades. In his later years he enjoyed his solitude and had a deep appreciation for literature, crystals and minerals, he treasured the company of his friends at the Conway Senior Center and his caregivers at the Conway V.A. CLINIC. He viewed life in a very unique perspective, “be cool and don’t be a fool”….. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Conway Senior Citizens Center.
