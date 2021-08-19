Danton “Danny” Scott Gibeson, 34, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 28, 1986, to John Gibeson and April Goodnight.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Gibeson; and grandparents, Judith Barnett and Glenn and JoAnn Gibeson.
Danton is survived by his parents, April and Sammy Goodnight; as well as stepsisters, Misty and Jessica Goodnight; and step brother, Jeff Goodnight. Danton was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and cherished the game he attended at Wrigley Field. He also loved Star Wars and spending time with his dog, Lil Pup.
A family graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2021, at Floral Hills Cemetery in Covington, Kentucky.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
