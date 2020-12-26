Darrel J. Stone, 53, of Greenbrier, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born on Monday, Dec. 4, 1967, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to the late John Homer and Christine Hargett Stone.
Darrel was a stay at home Dad and loved computers. He was a Christian who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steven Earl and Dale Stone; and a nephew, Mike.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Stormmie Stone of the home; son, Justin Stone, of Greenbrier; a sister, Linda Cooper of Calico Rock, Arkansas; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
