David Alan Murdock went to his eternal home June 7, 2020. David was born on Sept. 5, 1954, in Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father James R. Murdock, his mother Marie Murdock, two sons, David Anthony Murdock and Michael Alan Murdock, brothers, James W. Murdock and Donald Murdock.
David was a retired division manager with Building and Equipment Services for the city of Dallas for 30 years.
David is survived by his wife Karen Graham of Conway; son, Sean Murdock and wife Rachel of Burnet, Texas; daughter, Andrea Murdock Macias and husband Terry of Lago Vista, Texas; grandchildren, Nicole Foster and husband James, Dustin, Daniel, and Sean Murdock, Alexi Macias; and sister, Beverly Ray of Quinlan, Texas.
Memorial Service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway. A graveside service will start approximately at 11:15 a.m. and this will be open to family and friends.
Pallbearers will be nephews Robert Murdock, James Murdock, Tim Ray, Jeff Ray, John Ray, and Danny Ray.
Family and friends will gather at 400 Comanche Trail in Conway.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes and the family are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral attendance to 50 immediate family while observing social distancing guidelines. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
