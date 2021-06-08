David Albert Fleury, 68, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born to the late Robert Edward and Lillian (Peranteau) Fleury on March 21, 1953.
He is survived by one sister, SaraJane Edmondson of Conway, Arkansas; two brothers, Robert E. Fleury of New Jersey and Anthony W. Fleury of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
