Dawn Marie Borden, 58, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1962, in Gary, Indiana, to Richard Lee Lessig and Antoinette Marie Thomas. Dawn worked for 23 years at Arvest Bank on Oak St. in Conway as assistant manager. She attended Liberty Church of Nazarene off Highway 36. Dawn was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Gregory Allen Borden; grandparents, Chauncey and Claryce Blair, Anthony and Rheba Sparacino; numerous aunts, uncles, and nephews; and stepfather, Thomas Weaver.
Dawn is survived by her son, Derek (Becky) Borden; grandchildren, Juniper and Elliot; mom, Antoinette Thomas; sisters, Dianna (Ed) Prout, Kathleen Winters, Kelly (Mike) Mosier; brothers, Tommy (Christi) Weaver, Dennis (Debbie) Weaver; nieces and nephews, Gavin Rone, Matthew Counts, Samuel, Noah and Olivia Prout, Logan and Leah Weaver; and her extended family at Arvest Bank.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Faulkner County.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfunerahomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.