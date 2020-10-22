Delbert Massey of Conway passed into eternal life on Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on Jan. 13, 1935, to Guy and Willie Massey of Leslie, Arkansas.
He attended the University of Central Arkansas (then ASTC). He was married to the former Geneva Treat Massey for almost 66 years.
Delbert worked at Boeing Aircraft in the 1950s and then worked in Kansas City, Indianapolis, South Bend and Conway in the construction business until his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway and a 32nd degree Mason.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Geneva; his son, Gary Massey; his daughter, Terri Garrison; and son-in-law, Danny. His grandchildren include Cory Massey (Macy), Clay Garrison (Whitney), Kaitlen Gober (Kale), Chelsea Miller (Chase) and Kami Garrison. He also had seven great-grandchildren; Avery, Bentley and Brooks Garrison, Knox, VeraKate and Elle Gober, and Braylan Massey.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with family present from 1-2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. A service honoring Delbert’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to First Baptist Church of Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
