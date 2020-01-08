Della Schichtl Duclos, 82, died peacefully at her home on Dec. 30, 2019. She was born July 9, 1937 in Conway, Arkansas, daughter of George and Anna Mae (Halter) Schichtl, one of nine children. She married Alvin Duclos on Aug. 30, 1958.
Della is survived by five children and seven grandchildren, Leslie Wilson (Reid) of Cedar Falls and children Sarah (Andrew Anderson), Kelsey, Hannah (Andy Sheets), Jaime, and Rachel (Grant Sandell); D’Anne Duclos of Dallas, Texas; Greg Duclos (Peggy) of Lubbock, Texas and children Paden and Luke (Ashley); Sharon Duclos of Cedar Falls; Leigh Tiehen (Brian) of San Antonio, Texas; and Schichtl brothers Jim of El Paso, Texas, and Tom (Carol), Robert (Shelby), and Butch in Conway, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Mae, sister Anna Mae (Pete) Hart, and brothers George, William and Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Columbarium.
Della was a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, nana and friend. She is already greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
