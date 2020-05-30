Delores Dianne Isaacs of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 56.
Dianne was born May 1, 1964, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Dale Bridges and Patricia Bennett. Dianne was also preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Bennett, her father, Dale Bridges and stepfather, Bobby Bennett.
She loved her daughter, granddaughter, sister, stepsisters, family and friends, gardening, music, bowling and her beloved fur babies.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving family, daughter, Shannon Isaacs; granddaughter, Mallorie Isaacs; her sister, Belinda Massey (Paul); stepsisters, Janice Chamberlain, Susan White (Rickie), Frances Bearden (Shawn); best friends, Charles Jordan and Cheryle Stacy (Rickey); and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A private service will be held Sunday. Interment to follow at approximately 3:30 p.m. at Grissard Cemetery in El Paso, Arkansas, open for anyone to attend. Online guest book: www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.