Dennis “Papaw” Paul Veazey, 82, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, Arkansas. He was born on Oct. 11, 1938, in Gerty, Oklahoma, to Raymond Patrick Veazey and Fay Conover Veazey.
He began his lifelong love of service to the community as a radio operator in the United States Marine Corps continuing on as a musician programmer and broadcaster where his talents and passions were enjoyed by many.
He is preceded by his parents, Raymond Patrick and Fay Conover Veazey; and sister, Louis Sturgis.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Florence Ann Veazey; children, Barry (Kathy) Veazey, Denise (Newt) Guenard, Tonya (Steve) Tindell, Duane Garman, Gregory Garman, and Kenny Garman; stepchildren, Leroy (Lora) Turknett, Rebecca Turknett, Hank Turknett, John (Romonda) Turknett, and Sandra (Joseph) Bosswell; 23 plus grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Elza Veazey; sisters, Doris Montgomery and Barbara Rousseau; a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Republican Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
