Denver Lee Prince (age 88), retired professor and Chairman of the Physics Department at the University of Central Arkansas, died of cancer on Aug. 13, 2021, at Conway Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 16, 1932, to Olis Murphy and Kathleen (Wheeler) Prince (both now deceased) in Beaton, Arkansas (Hot Spring County).
Survivors are his wife of 70 years, Freda (Stuckey) Prince; two sons, Mickey Prince (Cheryl) and Randy Prince, both of Conway; and daughter, Melissa Billman (George), Herndon, Virginia; as well as grandchildren, Amanda Hoelzeman (Shawn), Jennifer Prince (Russell), Kyle Kersey (Kaitlin), and Alex Billman (Isabela); and great grandchildren, Jordyn, Morgan, and Emmett Hoelzeman, Braeden, Kieren, and Camden Kersey and Lucas Billman.
After graduating from Magnet Cove High School in 1950, Denver earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Henderson State University and began teaching science at the high school level. He was awarded a National Science Foundation scholarship to the University of Utah where he earned the M.S.E degree and later received his Ed.D from Oklahoma State University. After 35 years, he retired from the University of Central Arkansas Physics Department, where he instituted the college’s first astronomy program.
Denver was a longtime member of Conway’s First Baptist Church where he served as deacon. After his retirement, he became involved in mission work in Romania and returned there every summer for many years. He and Freda enjoyed many years of travel after retirement, their favorite destination being the Holy Land. A longtime member of the Conway Kiwanis Club, he had served in almost every officer position.
Denver was an avid UCA Bears fan (any sport), rarely missing a football or basketball game. A devoted runner himself, he was the volunteer coach for UCA’s cross country team for several years. He was a member of “The Professors” bluegrass group made up of UCA science professors which played venues for decades.
Funeral services will be Wednesday August 18 at Conway’s First Baptist Church (masks required) with Dr. Dale Wicker and Kyle Cochran officiating. Pre-service viewing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. with reception following, and interment at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Kersey, Alex Billman, Shawn Hoelzeman, Russell Bryant, Chris Carroll, Wes Whitley, Mark Mallett and Scott Fannin. Honorary pallbearers are the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Conway Kiwanians.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the University of Central Arkansas Foundation or Conway’s First Baptist Church Missions.
