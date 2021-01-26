Derald Smith, 89, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late J. Berrye and Sue Harris Smith.
Derald was also preceded in death by his brother, Coleman Smith and sister, Joan Lester.
Derald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nina C. Smith; daughter, Wendy Smith; nephews, Berrye Smith, David Lester, and Charles Lester; and nieces, Laurel Darrow and Jackie Menasco.
Dr. Smith graduated from Oklahoma University with a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s Degree. He later received his PhD at the University of Texas and taught Microbiology at UCA from 1968 until his retirement in 2003. Derald enjoyed going to the Conway Fitness Center and was an avid supporter of UCA athletics. He was a lifelong blood donor and the family encourages others to donate blood in his memory.
Private funeral arrangements made by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
