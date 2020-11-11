Dewey Simmons, age 79, was born December 8, 1941, in Centerpoint, Arkansas to Ishamael and Juanita (Gunter) Simmons. He served in the Army for Vietnam on January 24, 1964, and served honorably for two years earning the Vietnam Service Medal and Armed Forces Expert Medal and received an honorable discharge on January 23, 1966. On May 28, 1967, he married the love of his life Donna Dalton in Oklahoma City, OK, and came back to Arkansas and make their home in Vilonia. From the union came a son named Clayton in 1977. Dewey worked as a sheet metal worker before retiring and was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything he loved his grandchildren who survive him Bryson Powell, of McCloud, OK; Tyler, Trevor and Teyla Simmons of Beebe. Also surviving him is his son Clayton (Tiffany) Simmons of Beebe, brother Jim (Wanda) Simmons of Greenbriar, sister Sylvia (Lonnie) Heath of Greenbriar and many nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully at home on November 5, surrounded by those he loved. We would like to give a very special thank you to the wonderful nurses and can Cathy with Arkansas Hospice who helped care for him during this time.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Cancer Society, or Children’s Home of Morrilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.