On April 3rd, 2020 Diane Tate Kerr, fabulous wife, wonderful daughter, devoted mother & mother in law, and loving grandmother passed away at the age of 75.
Diane was born on Sept. 19, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Park Elbert Tate and Mildred Huey Tate Ellard. Her brother Gary Don Tate preceded her in death. Diane is survived by Raymond Kerr, her husband of 55 years. Their three children are Kimberly Moore (David) of Conway, Arkansas, Caleb Kerr (Hilary) of Fishers, Indiana, and Joshua Kerr (Leah) Beebe, Arkansas. Diane had six grandchildren Mollie Bradford (Zachary), Melodie Moore, Henry Kerr, Eli Kerr, Ryce Kerr and Joleigh Kerr.
She graduated from Little Rock Central High School. Diane was a Certified Professional Secretary and retired from A.O. Smith Inland after 20 years. Diane was a member of Grace Doctrine Church of St. Charles, Missouri, and was an avid Bible student under the teaching of Pastor Teacher Joe Griffin.
The family wishes to thank Arkansas Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arkansas Hospice Foundation of Conway.
In light of the ongoing public health concerns and in compliance with the current CDC guidelines, the family has decided to have a private graveside service at Bayou Meto Cemetery for the immediate family by A Natural State Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
