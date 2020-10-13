Dillard Threstle Ussery, Jr., 89, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born July 18, 1931, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Dillard T. and Oledith Ussery. Dillard was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Sue Ussery, sister, Margaret Moore and his parents.
Dillard served in the United States Army during Korea Conflict. He and his wife owned of Otasco Store.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, Greg Ussery (Vicki), Amy Prior (Ralph) and Dorie Owen (Scott); grandchildren, Jeremy Ussery, Matthew Metzger, Candice Hooper, Cody Ussery, Dustin Hartwick, Dalton Hartwick, Hunter Owen, Emily Owen; brothers, David Ussery (Nelda), Mark Ussery, Chris Ussery (Cindy); sisters, Jeanette White, and Miriam McNespey (Alex, SR). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Paul McLeroy; and many other friends and relatives.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park. General visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the Graveside with the family.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
