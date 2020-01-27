On Jan. 21, 2020 Dorothy “Dodie” Dolan passed into her new life. Born in Villa Park, Illinois, to Wesley and Dorothy “Dottie” Gee, she had one sister, Barbara. Dodie later became a wife, mother of four, grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of six, and a prayer warrior for them all. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Dolan, whom she met at the University of Dubuque (Iowa). Their sons are Ken Dolan (married to Kathy), Bob Dolan (married to Susan), and Jim Dolan (married to Shelly), all of Conway, Arkansas; and a daughter Kathy Brooks (married to Dennis) of Batesville. She counted it a special memory and experience to be a delegate to the World Council of Churches as a young woman. She was a secretary of several churches and an executive secretary with the Arkansas Highway Department in her working career. She was an active church member as a children’s choir director when her own were young, and a beloved Sunday school teacher as she served alongside Robert, a church organist for 60 years. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Batesville, Arkansas. In place of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Operation Christmas Child ministry at the church.
