Don Edward Green, 55, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2021. He was born Jan. 24, 1966, in Conway, Arkansas, to David and Virginia Green. Don was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for his storytelling and as an avid hunter. Don was the voice of Perryville Football Radio station KQIX. He worked at Profiles Independent Living Services.
Don was preceded in death by his father, David Green; son, Drew Austin Green; and brothers, David and Randel Green.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lori “Dede” Green; mother, Virginia Green; sisters, Mary Johnson and Wilma (Rodney) Sanders; brothers, Charles (Donna) Green and Bryan (Tina) Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Hartje Cemetery in Conway.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.