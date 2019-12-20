Don Metzger Greenwood

Don Metzger, 65, of Greenwood, passed away Dec. 16 in his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1954, in Little Rock, the oldest of three children to Martha Jean Metzger and the late Raymond Metzger.
He was proceeded in death by his brother Glenn Metzger.
He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Metzger; five children Mark (Becky) Oliver, Michael (Renee) Oliver, Kimberly (Rick) Pringle, Tammy (Michael) Miller and Michelle (Michael) Metzger-Woole; brother Larry Metzger; sister Carol Trout; 11 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. with service follwing at 10 a.m. at the McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.