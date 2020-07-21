Dona Jean Carol (Mills) (Davidson) McGowen unexpectedly went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on July 6, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on April 2, 1935, in Granite Falls, Minnesota, to Jack Mills and Orda Mills LaCoursiere Thrasher.
She will be remembered as a great and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, as well as her kindness and big heart. She attended grade school and Tioga High School in Tioga, North Dakota. She married Maynard Davidson on June 7, 1952. They were married for over 25 years. Together they had three children, Bonnie Jean Hambek, Diana Jean Suplizio and David Davidson.
On February 17, 1985, she married James H. McGowen and they made their home in Conway, Arkansas. She loved drinking coffee with her husband Jim each morning and looking out her window at Lake Beaver Fork. They had just celebrated 35 years of marriage this past February.
Dona Jean loved her plants, her pets: Gent and Baby Jean, gardening and reading her bible. She never turned away a stray animal that came to her door. Her red roses were her pride and joy, each spring. Her hobbies were oil pastel and charcoal paintings. She was well known throughout the Conway area as an excellent alterations seamstress. She was so talented at making each and every wedding and prom dress fit perfectly to every bride and young lady. She also could make a suit fit any gentlemen that walked through her door. No matter how hard the challenge, she would come up with an idea of how to make that dress or suit fit each of her customers. She also worked alongside her husband, Jim, in the cabinet business, Orda Display up until they retired a few years ago.
DonaJean was greeted in heaven by her parents; brother, Jerry Mills; half sister, Syvilla Stenzel; and three half brothers, Daniel Mills, Jack Mills Jr. and Thomas Mills.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Jim McGowen; half brother, Roger Mills (Cindy); sister in law, Sylvia Mills; her children, Bonnie Jean Hambek (Larry); Diana Jean Suplizio (Michael) and David Davidson (Brandy) and four granddaughters, Amanda, Andrea, Kristina and Nikki. She also had eight great grandchildren and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her love, kindness and compassion for helping others. She loved her sister friends and their spouses, Rosalie and Ron Musial and Barbara Lewis and Mae Talmud with all her heart. She will be forever loved and we will miss her greatly at our family gatherings.
Funeral Services for DonaJean are under the care of Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
