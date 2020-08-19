Donal (Don) Lee Wharton, 83, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born June 29, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, to Elmer and Julia (Sellers) Wharton. Don was preceded in death by his sister Freda Price and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Peggy (Sam) Wharton of the home; stepsons, Greg Kelley (Lori Sams) and Karry (Deanna) Kelley; grandchildren, Cody (Savannah) Kelley, Keevin Kelley, Nikki (Blake) Pederson, Wesley (Hayliegh) Kelley; great grandchildren, Alaina Poe, Adalynn Kelley, Jameson Kelley and Carson Pederson; brother-in-law, Bud Price (Dottie Mansfield); nephew Rick (Connie) Price; and sister Pam Rinholt. Don is also survived by other friends and relatives that loved him.
Don graduated high school in 1956. He worked for the Houston Bigelow Bus Company before he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad where he retired after 35 years in 1998. Don and Peggy were married for 35 years, and lived in the Conway area for many years. He loved racing motorcycles; he raced and was involved with his nephew Rick Price and grandson Cody Kelley in many racing adventures.
A graveside service will be held on Aug. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cypress Valley Cemetery, Vilonia, Arkansas.
