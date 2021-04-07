Donald Richard Craig of Conway, passed away April 3, 2021, making his final journey to be with God and his sweet wife, Charlotte.
He is also predeceased by his parents, Harry and Catherine Craig; sister, Joan Huskamp; and brother, Robert Craig.
He is survived by his son, D. Richard Craig; his daughter, Karen K. Craig; and his son-in-law Heery B. Lynn.
Don was born Feb. 7, 1934, and raised in Mount Vernon, New York. He served as a loadmaster in the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana. He joined First Baptist Church of Shreveport where he met and married Charlotte Ann Kilgore.
He graduated with a business degree on the GI Bill from Louisiana Tech University and went to work for Murphy Oil Corporation. He spent his entire career with Murphy, working in El Dorado, Arkansas, New York City, London, England and Calgary, Canada, as the Vice President of Finance and Administration. He retired from the company while in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Upon arriving in Conway, Arkansas, he and Charlotte joined First Baptist Church of Conway, where Don served as its treasurer for many years. He and his family enjoyed many years of travel, the UK, Italy and Germany being of particular interest due to familial ties.
In his later years, he enjoyed the friendship of fellow residents and staff at College Square Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Conway at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021. Interment will military honors will be at noon Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Baptist Church of Conway.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.