Donna Standefer Moore, 72, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, to the parents of, EG and Mavis Standefer.
Donna was the loving wife of Robert Moore for almost 30 years. Donna was a graduate of BYU with a Masters degree in Theatre. She served her community as a Speech Pathologist, and loved her work. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved spending her summers at the beach, dancing, and theatre.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Gary Standefer.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Moore; sister, Anita Worrall (John); son, Gary Williams; daughter, Lisa Shainker (Russell); stepchildren, Kathy Murray and John Moore; grandchildren, Kerri Ripley, Shelby Oeder, Brian Shainker, Cody Edens, Amy Waid and Chelsea Burton. She has many cherished great grandchildren.
