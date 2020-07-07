Donna Sue Jones Thicksten, 63 passed from this life on June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Little Rock Baptist Health Hospital.
She was born to Jerry and Sue Jones in Denver, Colorado, July 3, 1956, and she lived in Conway, Arkansas.
Donna was a long-time member and former president of Faulkner County Master Gardeners. She was a volleyball referee for many years and traveled state wide. She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children. Donna continued her education by attending University of Arkansas college level classes and also served as a substitute teacher for local schools. She adored traveling with her sister Patti Langwell Fellerman, as well as taking her grandniece Brinley Kay Hjelden to the movies. She also loved to knit and read.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Jones, and her brother, Jerry Jones Jr.
She is survived by her father Jerry Jones of Booneville; three sisters, Patti Langwell Fellerman of Las Vegas, Debbie Love-Ulrich of Conway and Becky Jones of Vilonia; two sons; her aunts Betty Rankin and Lois Davis; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and most beloved pets.
The funeral service led by Johnny Lewis of New Life Church is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 7 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home at 650 Central Landing Blvd. in Conway, Arkansas, with a subsequent burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, Arkansas. Visitation at Roller McNutt Funeral Home is scheduled for Monday, July 6 from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers: Bryan Hjelden, Linden (Lin) Fellerman, Gary Rankin, Terry Rankin, Darrell Cox.
Contributions can be made to Faulkner County Master Gardener, New Life Church in Conway or the charity of your choice.
