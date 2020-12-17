Doris Cummings Washington, 62, of Conway (Twin Groves, Arkansas) died on Dec. 9, 2020. She was born on Dec. 3, 1958.
Survivors are husband, Jackie Washington; daughter, Latisha Washington and son, Jackie (J.J.) Washington, Jr. all of Conway; five grandchildren; six sisters; one brother.
Walk through visitation will be held today from noon-6 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. at Zion Grove M.B.C., Twin Groves, Arkansas. Professional services by Veasley Funeral Home-Conway. 501-358-6300. http://www. veasleyfuneralhome.com
