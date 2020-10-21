Doris Marie Catt Bell age 85, of Pearson, Arkansas, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Born on May 18, 1935, in Knobel, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Dale Logan Catt and Hazel Hancock Catt.
Doris was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the community, working at numerous businesses in and around Heber Springs, Arkansas.
One of her favorite jobs was working for the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (C.A.P.C.A.) with the Head Start Program, where she impacted the lives of children and families. Those who knew and loved her appreciated her unselfish, giving spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Eugene Bell; her son, Randal Bell; her brother, Ronald Catt; and her sister, Garonda Stevens.
She is survived by her children, Franklin Bell of Conway, Arkansas, Johnny Bell and his wife Angela of Benton, Arkansas, Ronny Bell and his wife Sharon of Grovetown, Georgia, and Susan Setzler; and her husband, Jesse of Conway, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Jeremy Bell, Lisa Hickey, Chase Hickey and Clay Hickey; and her four great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her siblings, Betty Bowers of Corning, Arkansas, Jack Catt and wife Dee of Knoxville, Tennessee, Larry Catt and wife Shirley of Corning, Arkansas, Roger Catt of Imperial, Missouri, Shirley Flowers and husband William of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Garry Catt of Arnold, Missouri, Dena Dodd and husband Bobby of Corning, Arkansas; and sister-in-law Judy Catt of Corning, Arkansas.
Mrs. Bell is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Olmstead Funeral Home. with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Conway Human Development Center.Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.