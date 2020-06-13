Dorothy Ann Hoyt Keathley, 89, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Adona, Arkansas, on Dec. 24, 1930, to Blanche and Henry Hoyt, and then lived most of her life and raised her family in North Little Rock.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Jerome “Jack” Hoyt, Henrietta Hoyt Zimmerman, and Loretta Hoyt McKee.
She is survived by her children, Anita Gay Spencer, Roger Keathley (Kim), Sam Keathley, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy never missed one of her kids’ ballgames or a good yard sale. She dearly loved her family and they will miss her greatly. The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.