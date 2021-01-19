Dorothy Ann Miller, 80, of Conway, got to use her heavenly wings, she earned on this earth, on Jan. 14, 2021. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, on Dec. 24, 1940, to the late Dan Freyaldenhoven Sr. and Rose (Andrews) Freyaldenhoven.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” A. Miller; sons, Randy and Robert Miller; granddaughter, Lindsey Ashton Brown; and brothers, Dan Freyaldenhoven Jr., Robert Freyaldenhoven and Kenneth “Buck” Freyaldenhoven.
Left to Cherish her memories and to live by her example are her daughters, Pam (Johnny) Brown and Karen Mills; grandchildren, Chelsey (Corey) Davidson, Amanda Sanders, Rusty (Jessica) Miller, Heath Miller, Lauren Miller, Andrew (Megan) Mills and Maddie (Brandon) Harris; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary (Frank) Paladino, and Martha (Greg) Nash; brothers, Larry (Brenda) Freyaldenhoven, and David (Debbie) Freyaldenhoven; sisters-in-law, Shirley, Sharon, and Judy Freyaldenhoven; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy or Nana Dot as she was called by many, retired from Freyaldenhoven Sales and Services, where she supported her brothers business for more than 30 years. She was the matriarch of her family and modeled true faith and strength to all who loved her as she battled numerous trials with loss, grief, and illness but always finding a way to smile. She will be remembered for the love she had for God, her family, gardening, cooking and driving fast.
The family would like to thank Hospice Home Care for the love and care they have shown her and always making sure she was comfortable, and all her family and friends for the prayers and gestures of kindness over the years. You will never know how much it meant.
A Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Mass to follow with Father Warren Harvey. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park. The family asks that immediate family only attend at the church and everyone else can watch the live broadcast from St. Joseph’s Facebook.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in honor of her granddaughter, Lindsey A. Brown, the Huntington’s Society of America in honor of her husband Jack and sons Randy and Robert or to St. Joseph School Endowment Fund.
