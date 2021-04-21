Dorothy “Dotti” N. Hill, 90, of Maumelle, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born July 13, 1930, in Mullins, Texas, to the late Julius Kauhs and Oleta Hill. She was married to the late John O. Hill for 67 years.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Suzanne Hammonds (Gary Quarters), Greg Hill (Karen), Debbie Barclay (John Gilbreth) and Lynda Culberson; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She worked as a seamstress out of her home for over 50 years.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Inurnment will be held at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
