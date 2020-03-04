Dorothy R. Bedford, 76, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born April 22, 1943, to the late Elizabeth Dukes McCray.
Dorothy is survived by two children, son Marvin William Junior Bedford and daughter Alice Wright (Robert); two grandchildren, Brent Bedford and April Rogers (Marquis), all of Conway; and two great grandchildren, Bryceson Bedford and Braylin Bedford both of Dallas, Texas.
She is also survived by six brothers, Henry Mason (Daisy), Jerry McCray (Barbara), Will McCray (Carolyn), Houston McCray (Carolyn), and Sammy McCray (Ada) of Conway, Arkansas, Willie Giles (Ernestine) of Kansas City, Missouri; and three sisters: Lorene McCray, Diane Jenkins, and Helen Ticey all of Conway, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at United Baptist Church, 139 Old Military Road, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be at 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the church. Interment Dukes Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
