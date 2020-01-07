Dortha Lorene Heffington Conway

Dortha Lorene Heffington, 83, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Conway, Arkansas to Bill and Dell Burks. Dortha was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Heffington, daughter, Lori Heffington, and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Douglas (Trina) Heffington, daughter, Staci (Joe) Martinez, grandchildren, Emma Heffington, Jay Heffington, Matthew Martinez, Laura (Nick) Pearce, Morgan (Nick) Carter and Madison Martinez. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many other friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral home in Conway. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.from Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
