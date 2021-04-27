Conway, Arkansas
March 3, 1961 – April 22, 2021
There are not enough words, adequate words, to describe Doug Robertson. Nor are there adequate words to describe the profound loss we will carry evermore with his passing and absence in our lives. Doug was loved by everyone who knew him, valued for his kindness, intelligence, joy, humor, and exemplary, genuine character. He was the most loving and devoted husband to his wife, Kari, and their daughter Johanna…the Three Musketeers, peas in a pod. He was treasured by our extended family, friends and professional colleagues. He was a voracious reader, sharing books and articles with so many of us. His curiosity knew no bounds; avidly interested in such an incredible range of things, he would seek out more details, and information, and share.
Doug had a reverence and awe for our world; he found wonder and joy in absolutely everything…his peace was found in nature. He was quiet in his strengths, accomplishments and care for everything within his orbit. Our world will be forever changed with the loss of Douglas, but also changed for the love, impact and marks he left on each of us. He took more joy & interest in life than anyone we know. Doug was far and away, the easiest person to love and enjoy being with. He valued simplicity, no fuss, down to earth. One of our dear friends and colleagues sent this touching message to Doug’s mother: “Doug was such a beautiful person … an incredible mentor who taught me so much about business and life; a trusted friend who surprised me many times with unexpected kindness…a fierce protector of those he loved. He will be missed.”
Doug introduced soccer to Southern Arkansas in the 1970s., before there was the expression “soccer mom.” Doug had learned from a Vagabonds ex-pro soccer player and, typical of Doug, took it to a new level, got people interested, and helped form teams.
One of his many passions was spelunking. He was one of the earliest members of the National Speleological Society and served as a board member in past years. He helped map caves for the National Park Service. He added miles to at least a few existing caves as well as discovering caves, exploring them, and mapping those as well. He named one cave after his grandfather, Harold Stone.
Another passion was history … anything historical. He did massive amounts of research on his own, genealogical and archeological. He would uncover every stone to find the full story.
We are blessed and fortunate to have had Doug and his loving, giving spirit in our lives. He will be forever, immeasurably missed by those who knew and loved him. He passed away suddenly, unexpectedly, and quickly in our home, wife and daughter by his side. We are forever grateful for the memories shared by our family and friends; love and appreciation for our Douglas … such an incredible outpouring of love and support. We will hold fast to our memories and those shared.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 28 blessed years, Kari Lynn Whisenhunt; their beloved daughter, Johanna Novella Robertson; his cherished parents, Yvonne S. and Edwin M. Horton, of Camden, Arkansas; his beloved brother, Steven M. Robertson, and fiancée, Amy Perea, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; aunts, Alicia Mosley, of Camden, Arkansas, and Gail Hartman, of San Dimas, California; and many cousins who loved and adored Doug.
Kari’s parents, Joe D. and Margaret Whisenhunt (deceased), considered Doug their son, a vital part of our family. Kari’s brother, Joe Whisenhunt, Jr. and family (Connie and children) and Kari’s large, extended family of seven aunts and many cousins, all adored Douglas; he was like a brother to many of her cousins. He was cherished by each and every one.
Douglas Robertson, born 3 March 1961, in Burbank, California, was raised as a young child in the lush groves of Southern California before moving to Camden, Arkansas. He grew up in Camden, graduated from Camden High School in 1979. He attended Hendrix College, where he met his future wife, Kari, and graduated in 1983. He graduated from the University of Arkansas Law School, earning his J.D. He has worn many hats professionally in addition to the law, and very well. Doug has been an integral, valued core member of our family commercial development and investment company, Whisenhunt Investments, for over 25 years. He applied himself across the board, in all aspects of our business, with acumen, dedication, and excellence.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, 2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd., Conway, AR.
Memorials may be sent to the Ouachita Historical Society, 926 W. Washington St., Camden, AR 71701.
