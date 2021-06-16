Dovie Jane Dunn Hairston, 78, of Vilonia, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. Her family and friends were fortunate to spend time with her and thankful for our time together.
Jane was born on Dec. 31, 1942, to Jessie Roy Collins and Maggie Viola Gwin Collins in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She was the 12th of 13 children. After graduating from Sylvan Hills High School in 1960, Jane went on to graduate from Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA) in Conway in 1964.
Jane was passionate about flowers, gardening, music, reading (especially her Bible), visiting with family, friends, and neighbors, and getting exercise including outdoor walks and square-dancing. Tall and athletic, she excelled at sports including basketball, softball, tennis, badminton, swimming and was an active mother. She filled her life with loving warmth and kindness, wrote thoughtful cards and texts, and kept in touch — even mastering her iPhone with Facetime video calls. We will miss her greatly and her love abides in us.
She worked in education for most of her career, teaching junior high school at Enola, then many years as a Head Start Preschool Teacher and was known to many as "Miss Jane" at school and church. She was a woman of great faith, grace, strength and dignity. She also had a loving, gentle way about her and was always ready to give and receive hugs and affection. She loved children and spent many years teaching Sunday School and in her later years leading the senior women's bible study group at Holland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Evelyn Ringgold, Inez Foster, Ray Collins, Lucy Ringgold, Arlene Gentry, Roy Collins, Mamie Collins, Virgil Collins, Cecil Collins and Joe Collins; by her son-in-law, Michael Scott Tarvin; and by her first husband, Floyd Llewellyn Dunn; and her second husband, T.B. Hairston.
She is survived by her sisters, Violet (Johnny) Swaggerty and Goldia (Lee) Wilkins. She is survived by her three children, Donna (Brad) Mason of Bentonville, Debbie Tarvin of Little Rock, and Eric Dunn of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Jesse (Jenee') Hensley, Logan and Roman Mason, Collin and Haydon Tarvin, Chalin, Lydia, Ava and Vivian Dunn; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Zoey Hensley.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Diley officiating. Private burial will follow.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhmes.com/conway
