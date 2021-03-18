Dovye “Ma” Woodard, 58, of Bigelow, Arkansas, departed this life March 11, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters, Felicia and CheRain Woodard, both of Conway, Arkansas; one sister, Doris Delph of Bigelow, Arkansas; fiance’ Ronnie Howse of Conway, Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Aariah Strickland and Kealin Woodard.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bethel AME Church, 112 Bethel AME Road in Bigelow. Visitation 2–6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
