Doyce “Pa” Gene Gilmore, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021. Doyce was born June 6, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Norene Gilmore; brother, Albert Gilmore; son, Billy Gilmore; and his in-laws, Papa and Mammy Whitley.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Gilmore; sons, Bobby (Sheila) Gilmore and Stanley (Michelle) Gilmore; grandchildren, Erica Miller, David (Addie) Gilmore, Shelby Gilmore and Whitley Gilmore; and great-grandchildren, Brook Miller, Samantha Beard and Isaiah Gilmore.
After retiring from Johnson and Johnson, where he worked for 35 years, he enjoyed cattle farming and going to cattle sales with his sons.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Choctaw Christian Center, Clinton, Arkansas, in memory of Doyce Gene Gilmore.
