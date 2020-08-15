Dr. Billy Ray Sevier was born on Jan. 3, 1941, to Galley H. Sevier and Katherine Merle Sevier in Conway, Arkansas.
Billy was an endocrinologist and Master Gardener. He passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Francis Hospice, Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma or https://www.tulsamastergardeners.org/ index.html
