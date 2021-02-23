Dr. Cortez Smith, Jr., 72, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed on Feb. 14, 2021.
He is cherished by his wife Jo linda Smith, children Dr. Hazel Smith-Mays, Christopher Smith, Sr., brothers, Carl Smith, Rev. Woodrow Parker sisters, Audrey McGhee, Shirlene Holmes, Sandra Hicks, Linda Smith.
Funeral Service Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church #2 under the direction of Sims Mortuary. Sign the guestbook at www.simsmortuary.com. Face mask required.
